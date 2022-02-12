Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that lucha-libre star Puma King will be making his return to the promotion at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s card, can be found below.

High-flying feline luchador Puma King looks to pounce the competition as he returns to Major League Wrestling on Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The coolest cat around looks to keep his purrrfect record in MLW intact as the popular luchador hopes to impress MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran and score a title shot.

A member of one of lucha libre’s grandest families, Puma King is a third generation luchador known for his feline finesse and causing a little mischief around the mat.

Having found success in both singles and tag team action, Puma King has aspirations of pawsession of championship gold in MLW and the road to gold starts in Charlotte.

Who will step up and scrap with Puma King? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Ricky & Kerry Morton

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Alex Shelley

Puma King

Gino Medina

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.