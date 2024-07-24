The ROH Pure Championship will be on-the-line at the upcoming Ring Of Honor pay-per-view event scheduled for later this week.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media late Tuesday evening to confirm the addition of Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 pay-per-view.

“After he survived the Proving Ground [and] following Thursday’s BCC vs STP tag on ROH TV,” Khan began, “Moriarty will challenge Yuta for the Pure Title Friday at Death Before Dishonor!”

Also scheduled for ROH Death Before Dishonor this Friday, July 26, 2024 from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. are the following bouts:

ROH Women’s World Championship

* Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

ROH Championship

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

ROH Women’s World Television Championship

* Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

ROH Pure Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Texas Death Match

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch