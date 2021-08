On the latest episode of ROH Week by Week the promotion announced that LSG will be taking on the World Famous CB at the August 21st Glory By Honor event (night two) in a Pure Rules matchup. The show takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oh word? @ringofhonor Alright bet,

August 21st

“CB” stands for “Show Stealer” 🤠 vs 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3hHO8idKb9 — The World Famous CB (@CheeseburgerROH) August 10, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT TWO:

STEEL CAGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

(TAVEN’S ROH WORLD TITLE SHOT IS AT STAKE)

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO & REY HORUS vs. RUSH & ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING, TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. THE FOUNDATION (JAY LETHAL, JONATHAN GRESHAM, TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS)

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY’S MOSES & KAUN) vs. INCOHERENCE (DELIRIOUS, HALLOWICKED & FRIGHTMARE)

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON & DEMONIC FLAMITA

DALTON CASTLE vs. DANHAUSEN

CHELSEA GREEN & WILLOW vs. ROK-C & MIRANDA ALIZE

WORLD FAMOUS CB VS. LSG PURE RULES MATCH