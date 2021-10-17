Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced that Pure champion Josh Woods will be defending the gold against LSG at the upcoming Championship edition of ROH TV.
This marks Woods first defense since he defeated Jonathan Gresham back in September at Death Before Dishonor. This show will be headlined by Bandido and Alex Zayne for the ROH World Title. Check out full details below.
As announced in last week’s Eck’s Files, the show is headlined by an ROH World Title Match between champion Bandido and Alex Zayne.