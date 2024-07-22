Move over “#WeWantCody,” there is a new viral social media movement with a new focal point in WWE.

“#PushZelina” is trending worldwide after her squash match loss to Sonya Deville on last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “WWE has apparently written her off storylines.”

It will be interesting to see how Paul “Triple H” Levesque handles this situation, as he has been known to respond accordingly when fans overwhelmingly lean in a particular direction involving the company’s creative since taking over as the WWE Chief Content Officer.