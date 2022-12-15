Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced on Twitter that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will no longer be able to compete on night one of the 2023 BOLA tournament. However, since Bailey is able to compete on night two he will not be removed from the tournament, and instead, an eighteenth participant will be added that way a match doesn’t get removed from night one. Bayley will face the winner of this added match.

As for the participant…PWG announced it will be SB KENTo.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night One of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. He will still be in the tournament, as he agreed to do his first round match on Night Two of the tournament! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

Rather than take a match off the card, an 18th entrant will be added to the tournament. One of the matches on Night One will now determine who faces "Speedball" Mike Bailey in his first round match on Night Two! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

SB KENTo is the eighteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The final list of participants for the 2023 BOLA tournament now looks like this:

* Michael Oku

* Shun Skywalker

* Masha Slamovich

* Mike Bailey

* Komander

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion & Impact World Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley

* Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis

* SB KENTo

* Titus Alexander

* Impact World Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

* Lio Rush

* Black Taurus

* Latigo

* PWG World Champion & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

* Bandido

* Konosuke Takeshita

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo