Lio Rush is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG has just announced Rush as the fourth entrant in the 2022 BOLA. Rush joins Jonah Rock, Alex Shelley and Kevin Blackwood as confirmed tournament participants as of this writing.

Rush has worked several PWG events since 2017, but this will be his first time competing in The Battle of Los Angeles. He last worked for PWG at their “It’s A Long Way To The Top” event on November 21, defeating Davey Richards.

Rush is currently signed to AEW and NJPW. He last worked for AEW in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale this past Wednesday night, and before that he defeated Rayo on Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode. Rush is currently feuding with Team Taz in AEW. He last appeared on NJPW Strong this past weekend, teaming with Adrian Quest for a win over Bateman and Misterioso.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more.

