Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the Battle of Los Angeles 2023 replacement for Lio Rush.

As noted and seen at this link, Rush suffered a broken nose during Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as he and YOH unsuccessfully challenged IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira. Rush was pulled from Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event.

In an update, PWG has announced that Rush will also miss the 2023 BOLA Tournament. He was originally scheduled to face SB KENTo in a first-round match. PWG then announced that Bryan Keith will make his PWG debut in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles, in the first round bout against SB KENTo.

“Unfortunately, Lio Rush suffered an injury that will keep him from competing in BOLA. Bryan Keith will make his PWG debut as he enters the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles to take on SB KENTo!,” PWG tweeted.

Keith worked the June 5, 2018 WWE 205 Live episode in a loss to TJP, but has since wrestled for numerous companies, including GCW, Black Label Pro, Freelance Wrestling, JCW, and others.

Below is the updated line-up of first round matches for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles, which will take place this Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA:

* Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

* PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Titus Alexander

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Michael Oku

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker

* Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich

* Bryan Keith vs. SB KENTo

* Latigo vs. Komander

* Mike Bailey vs. TBA (on Night 2)

Unfortunately, Lio Rush suffered an injury that will keep him from competing in BOLA. Bryan Keith will make his PWG debut as he enters the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles to take on SB KENTo! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) January 6, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.