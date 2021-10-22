PWG has announced the card for their next show, It’s a Long Way to the Top.
Bandido will defend the PWG World title against Alex Shelley in the main event. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday, October 28 at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
Here is the card for the event that takes place on Sunday, November 21 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles:
- PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Alex Shelley
- PWG World Tag Team Championship: Malakai Black & Brody King (c) vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry
- Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards
- Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne
- Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee
- Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty