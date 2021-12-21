Aramis is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Aramis as the eleventh participant for the BOLA 2022 tournament.

The updated listing for PWG’s BOLA 2022 looks like this: Aramis, Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

This will be the second BOLA tournament for Aramis. He competed in the 2019 tournament as a replacement for Bárbaro Cavernario, and was defeated on Day 1 by current AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. Aramis has worked four PWG events since then, last competing on November 21 at the It’s A Long Way To The Top event, defeating Cartwheel.

Aramis is currently working for various promotions, mainly AAA, MLW and Warrior Wrestling. He is the current Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

