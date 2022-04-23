PWG has announced some changes to their next show, Delivering the Goods. D Drake, Top Flight, and Wheeler Yuta will be unable to work the show.

DDT’s Konosuke Takeshita will be facing Aramis. Shane Haste, formerly Slapjack of WWE, will be wrestling Jack Cartwheel. The Briscoe Brothers will wrestle Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher).

Here is the card for the event that takes place on Sunday, May 1st at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles: