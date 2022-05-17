PWG has announced the card for their next show, Nineteen.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on June 6thth at 8PM PDT. Here is the card for the event that takes place on July 3rd at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles:
- Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the PWG Championship
- JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Aramis vs. Shane Haste
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards
- Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Buddy Matthews
- Kings of the Black Throne vs. Aussie Open for the PWG Tag Team titles