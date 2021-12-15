Jack Cartwheel is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG has announced Cartwheel as the seventh confirmed entrant into the 2022 BOLA. Cartwheel joins Daniel Garcia, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Black Taurus, Alex Shelley, and Jonah Rock as confirmed participants for the tournament.

Cartwheel responded to PWG’s announcement and tweeted, “[confetti ball emoji] THATS WHAT IM TALKIN BOUT [confetti ball emoji]”

Cartwheel has worked three PWG events in his young career, but this will be his BOLA debut. He lost to Tony Deppen at PWG’s Mystery Vortex 7 in August 2021, then teamed with Dante Martin and Alex Zayne for a six-man win over Lee Moriarty, Myron Reed and Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel at PWG’s Threemendous VI event in late September. He also worked PWG’s It’s A Long Way to The Top event in late November, losing to Aramis.

Cartwheel, a California indie wrestler and college student/football player, is making a name for himself in the United States and Mexico. He’s mostly worked for GCW in the last year, making his debut with a win over Jimmy Lloyd at GCW Draft Day in May.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more.

Jack Cartwheel is the seventh entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2021

🎊 THATS WHAT IM TALKIN BOUT 🎊 https://t.co/sj58WbhwHW — 🚀🎡 ROCKETWHEEL 🤸‍♀️🔥 (@jackcartwheel) December 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.