ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Gresham as the twelfth participant for the BOLA 2022 tournament.

The updated listing for PWG’s BOLA 2022 looks like this: ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

Gresham has worked a dozen matches for PWG since debuting at Hand Of Doom in January 2019 with a loss to Robbie Eagles, but this will be his second BOLA tournament. He competed in the 2019 tournament and made it to the finals with David Starr and the winner, Bandido. Gresham last worked for PWG at their It’s A Long Way To The Top event on November 21, defeating Garcia.

Gresham won the ROH World Title at the Final Battle pay-per-view a few weeks back, and is expected to carry the title while ROH is on a hiatus until April 2022. He is currently working for various promotions, including GCW and NJPW Strong, among others. He retained the ROH World Title over AJ Gray at GCW’s Blood on The Hills event last Friday night, and then retained over Adam Priest at Saturday’s New South Pro event. Gresham has been announced to defend the ROH World Title against Blake Christian at GCW’s sold out Hammerstein Ballroom event on Sunday, January 23 – The Wrld On GCW. He is also launching his own promotion next month, Terminus.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years. There’s no word on who else PWG will announce in the coming weeks, but we will keep you updated.

