PWG World Champion Bandido is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced tonight that Bandido is the eighth confirmed participant in the 2022 BOLA tournament.

The updated list of confirmed BOLA 22 entrants now looks like this: Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

Bandido made his PWG debut back in 2018 at Time Is A Flat Circle, and since then he has worked numerous shows. This will be his third BOLA tournament. He made it to the final match with Shingo Takagi and winner Jeff Cobb in 2018, but then won the tournament in 2019, defeating David Starr and current ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham in the final bout.

Bandido has been PWG World Champion since defeating Cobb at The Makings Of A Varsity Athlete on December 20, 2019, and has defended the strap three times since then – over Black Taurus at PWG Mystery Vortex 7 on August 1 of this year, over Davey Richards at Threemendous VI on September 26, and over Alex Shelley at It’s A Long Way To The Top on November 21.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

