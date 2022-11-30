Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the seventh entrant for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles.

Jonathan Gresham will be returning to BOLA next year, as confirmed by PWG. The updated list of participants for the tournament now looks like this:

* Michael Oku

* Shun Skywalker

* Masha Slamovich

* Mike Bailey

* Komander

* Alex Shelley

* Jonathan Gresham

This will be Gresham’s second Battle of Los Angeles. He made it to the finals in 2019, but had to miss the tournament in 2022 due to COVID-19.

PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

