Davey Richards is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the veteran Richards as the tenth confirmed participant for the upcoming BOLA 2022 tournament.

The updated list of confirmed BOLA 2022 entrants now looks like this: Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

This will be Richards’ 4th BOLA tournament. He debuted for PWG at All Star Weekend 2005, and has worked around 80 matches for the company. He made his BOLA debut in 2005, losing to Quicksilver in the first round. He then won BOLA 2006 by defeating CIMA on Day 3, lost to Nigel McGuinness on Day 2 in 2007, lost to Bryan Danielson on Day 1 in 2008, and lost to Michael Elgin on Day 1 in 2012. Richards last worked for PWG at their It’s A Long Way To The Top event on November 21, losing to Lio. He is a one-time PWG World Champion and a three-time PWG World Tag Team Champion.

Richards is currently signed to MLW, where he recently won the 2021 Opera Cup tournament, but he continues to work for various indie promotions around the world. Richards just announced this week that he will be launching the Team Ambition Wrestling Academy in St. Louis on February 1.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

Davey Richards is the tenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 18, 2021

Posting this to be able to look back on: lease is signed and ring is being made! Team Ambition Wrestling Academy is opening Feb 1, 2022! pic.twitter.com/kkCMKp84xp — 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) December 18, 2021

