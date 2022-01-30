Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles 2022 kicked off on Saturday night at a sold out Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

BOLA Night 2 will be held later tonight with the remaining wrestlers advancing to the final match of the tournament to crown the 2022 BOLA winner. The winner will receive a title shot at PWG World Champion Bandido. There will also be a big tag team match on Night 2.

The following first round matches were held on Saturday night, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

* Aramis defeated Rey Horus with a top rope Blue Thunderbomb

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Blake Christian (replacement match for ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards)

* Buddy Matthews defeated Jonah with a stomp into a chair

* Daniel Garcia defeated Kevin Blackwood with a piledriver and a choke

* Lio Rush defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Black Taurus defeated JD Drake

* Alex Shelley defeated Lee Moriarty with a roll-up

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated PWG World Champion Bandido in the main event

Stay tuned for more and for results from Night 2.

