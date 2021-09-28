Pro Wrestling Guerrilla issue the following press release addressing the incident that took place at their Threemendous VI event at the Globe Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

News was that a transgender fan got punched in the back of the head while headed to the bathroom. The promotion says that no report was filed with the police, but they don’t condone the violent behavior.

We are aware of the incident that was reported on Twitter last night during Threemendous VI. Upon learning of the report we immediately contacted the security and management of the Globe Theatre who investigated throughout the remainder of the night. No report was made to Globe or PWG staff or management last night, however we are in contact with the victim and working closely with the Globe to address the situation. PWG is committed to being a safe inclusive environment for all fans. We abhor and will not tolerate physical violence at our events.