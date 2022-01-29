PWG has made more changes to the line-up for The Battle of Los Angeles.

As noted, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham pulled out of tonight’s first round match against Davey Richards due to a positive COVID-19 test. His replacement was never announced, but now PWG has has pulled Richards from the card. They also announced that Blake Christian vs. Wheeler Yuta has been added to the first round line-up instead.

PWG noted on Twitter, “Unfortunately, Jonathan Gresham and Davey Richards are unable to compete at the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. Wheeler Yuta and Blake Christian have now entered the tournament and will be facing off in the first round!”

The 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles will take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from a sold out Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Below is the current BOLA first round line-up for tonight, along with PWG’s full tweet on the latest change:

* PWG World Champion Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Jonah vs. Buddy Matthews

* Blake Christian vs. Wheeler Yuta (replacing Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards)

* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* Aramis vs. Rey Horus

Unfortunately, Jonathan Gresham and Davey Richards are unable to compete at the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. Wheeler Yuta and Blake Christian have now entered the tournament and will be facing off in the first round! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) January 29, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.