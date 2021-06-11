Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has announced its return.

The promotion will hold its next event on Sunday, August 1. PWG has not held a show since December 20, 2019, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No announcements regarding matches or talent have been made yet.

PWG is one of the most respected wrestling companies in the United States for its product.

The last event for PWG was slated to take place last March and named “Kobe” as a way to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.