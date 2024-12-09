The PWI Tag-Team list for 2024 has arrived.

On Monday, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as the No. 1 Tag-Team of 2024.

The duo topped last year’s winners, FTR.

The complete top-ten for the 2024 PWI Tag-Teams list looks as follows:

1. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

2. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

3. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

4. Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)

5. TMDK (Haste & Nicholls)

6. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)

7. Saito Brothers (Jun Saito & Ren Saito)

8. Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga)

9. Crazy Star (Suzy Suzuki & Mei Seira)

10. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)