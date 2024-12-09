The PWI Tag-Team list for 2024 has arrived.
On Monday, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as the No. 1 Tag-Team of 2024.
The duo topped last year’s winners, FTR.
The complete top-ten for the 2024 PWI Tag-Teams list looks as follows:
1. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
2. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)
3. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
4. Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)
5. TMDK (Haste & Nicholls)
6. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)
7. Saito Brothers (Jun Saito & Ren Saito)
8. Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga)
9. Crazy Star (Suzy Suzuki & Mei Seira)
10. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
Congratulations to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for being ranked #1 on the 5th Annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated Tag Team 100 list! Bianca and Jade are the first women’s tag team in the history of the list (est. 2020) to claim the #1 spot! 👏🏽 #TagTeam100 #SmackDown #WWERAW… pic.twitter.com/CznO2UMI2K
— Vin (@WhoisVindictive) December 9, 2024