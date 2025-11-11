The annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated list of the Top 250 Women’s wrestlers in the world was released this week.

On Tuesday, PWI released their annual list, which featured the top women’s pro wrestling stars for the period of time between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

Coming in at number one on the 2025 list is “12 Belts Mone” herself, “The CEO” Mercedes Mone from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Number two on the prestigious annual list also came from the AEW roster, as “Timeless” Toni Storm comes in right behind Mone.

Rounding out the top ten list were Saya Kamitani (3), Tiffany Stratton (4), Stephanie Vaquer (5), IYO SKY (6), Athena (7), Sareee (8), Naomi (9) and Rhea Ripley (10).

2025 marks the first time that Mercedes Mone has ever topped the annual PWI Top 2025 Women’s Rankings.

Reacting to the list on social media with a special video was the list-topper herself, Mercedes Mone. Watch her video reacting to being number one on the annual PWI Top 250 Women’s Rankings list via the media player embedded below.