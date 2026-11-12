Stephanie Vaquer has earned the top spot on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual PWI Women’s 250 rankings for 2026.

The publication announced the news on Thursday, November 12, revealing that “La Primera” finished at No. 1 on this year’s list following a successful run in WWE.

“Congratulations to ‘La Primera’ Stephanie Vaquer, the number-one wrestler on our annual PWI Women’s 250 ranking,” PWI wrote via X. “Find the full top 10, along with links to buy the digital/print magazine, in the comments.”

Vaquer’s rise to the top comes after she finished fifth in the 2025 rankings.

During this year’s evaluation period, Vaquer enjoyed considerable championship success, including multiple reigns with the WWE Women’s Championship. She entered the evaluation period as champion before capturing the title again at WWE Money in the Bank.

The WWE Superstar also added the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship to her list of accomplishments.

Her year wasn’t without setbacks, however, as Vaquer lost the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and subsequently spent four months on the sidelines recovering from an injury.

Despite the extended absence, her accomplishments were enough to secure the No. 1 position on the prestigious annual list.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone, who topped the PWI Women’s 250 rankings in 2025, dropped to fourth place in this year’s edition.

The complete top ten list from the PWI Women’s 250 rankings for 2026 looks as follows:

1. Stephanie Vaquer

2. Willow Nightingale

3. Thekla

4. Mercedes Moné

5. Saya Kamitani

6. Liv Morgan

7. Persephone

8. Syuri

9. Rhea Ripley

10. Kris Statlander