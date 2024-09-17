The QR codes returned this week.

During the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode last Friday night, The Wyatt Sicks logo appeared in the background a few times.

On Monday Night Raw this week, the fun continued.

A QR code appeared on the September 16 red brand show from Portland, Oregon, and directed fans to a message that read:

When SHE speaks,



mountains should tremble.



It’s waiting for HER.



I can only open the door.



SHE must choose to walk through.

An additional message read:

The bond of a family is a cat of nine tails.



Bound through suffering.



We see you, brother.



When you need us, we will be there.

(H/T: WWE.com)