The QR codes returned this week.
During the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode last Friday night, The Wyatt Sicks logo appeared in the background a few times.
On Monday Night Raw this week, the fun continued.
A QR code appeared on the September 16 red brand show from Portland, Oregon, and directed fans to a message that read:
When SHE speaks,
mountains should tremble.
It’s waiting for HER.
I can only open the door.
SHE must choose to walk through.
An additional message read:
The bond of a family is a cat of nine tails.
Bound through suffering.
We see you, brother.
When you need us, we will be there.
(H/T: WWE.com)