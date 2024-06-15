The wait appears to be over.

Uncle Howdy and his crew are coming soon!

During the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, the latest production glitch QR code flashed on the screen.

This time, the QR code led to a series of graphics and cryptic teases for a “Reckoning,” as well as one scattered cryptic image with the text, “Massacre 6/17/24.”

Another graphic read, “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable,” along with a countdown clock with just over two days remaining on it.

An additional one read, “The Ma$$acre is Coming.”

A hand-written note is also shown, with a message reading, “Now I wonder if he is me or if that’s what he wants me to think.”

WWE Raw takes place on Monday, June 17, 2024 from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.