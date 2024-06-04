The QR code production glitches continued on Monday night.

After the WWE.com hacking over the weekend, things were followed up with the latest QR code appearing on WWE Raw. This week, it led to a three-minute video and a graphic teasing a Raw Talk appearance.

During the official weekly WWE Raw post-show, a message indeed played.

“I have shown you signs and wonders,” the message stated. “Yet you do not believe? I offered you hope. Freedom from the pit. You spit in my face. Mock my family. Question my timing. One last chance. An opportunity to repent. But my patience runs thin.”

The message continued, “There is a reckoning coming. Your belief is indifferent. It is inevitable. You will learn you are finite, and you shall all behold what we have become.”