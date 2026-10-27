QT Marshall has become a partial owner of the Rome Red Cats arena football team in Georgia. He joins the ownership group alongside Tripp Bennett, his business partner in One Fall Wrestling.

The team announced the additions in an October 26 release published by PWInsider. Marshall and Bennett will support the existing leadership through marketing, sponsorships, community outreach and business development.

Marshall serves as AEW’s senior vice president of creative coordination while also working with 1FW. The Red Cats will compete in the American Arena League in 2027, with the Forum River Center in downtown Rome serving as their home field.