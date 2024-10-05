Costco Guy AJ appears to have his opponent for his AEW in-ring debut.

As noted, The Costco Guys, AJ and Big Justice, signed with AEW. The two confirmed the news in a video released on September 30, and announced that AJ would be competing in at least one match inside of an AEW ring.

On Saturday, a digital exclusive video was released that showed AJ being challenged by QT Marshall for a match. A date for the bout has yet to be announced.

