Costco Guy AJ appears to have his opponent for his AEW in-ring debut.
As noted, The Costco Guys, AJ and Big Justice, signed with AEW. The two confirmed the news in a video released on September 30, and announced that AJ would be competing in at least one match inside of an AEW ring.
On Saturday, a digital exclusive video was released that showed AJ being challenged by QT Marshall for a match. A date for the bout has yet to be announced.
Check out the video below.
EXCLUSIVE: @ajbefumo & #BigJustice travel to @barstoolsports to make a huge announcement. What does @QTMarshall think about this? #BOOM pic.twitter.com/HUc75MJgPP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2024