QT Marshall has responded to Eric Bischoff’s criticism of AEW following Steven Borden’s injury at All Out 2026.

Borden was injured during a coast-to-coast spot in what was the biggest match of his young career to date. Bischoff later criticized AEW for allowing Borden to attempt the move, arguing on his “83 Weeks” podcast that the son of Sting looked like a “deer in the headlights” and should not yet be wrestling on television.

Marshall, who works behind the scenes in an executive role with AEW, took to social media to provide additional context regarding Borden’s experience and training.

“Not sure of the context but Steven has been training since 2024,” Marshall wrote. “Did a camp with us and then trained with Darby/NJPW Dojo. Did independents and dark matches. Just because he’s not publicly documenting his training/every event he works on, doesn’t mean he’s not putting in work.”

After a fan suggested that responding was simply giving Bischoff the reaction he was looking for, Marshall explained that his intention was to provide more information about Borden’s background.

“This is an opportunity to inform not only Eric, but everyone else out there,” Marshall wrote. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I just like to point out the facts.”

Borden suffered the injury at AEW All Out on September 26 during a double coast-to-coast spot. The match was ultimately stopped due to the injury.

Not sure of the context but Steven has been training since 2024 Did a camp with us and then trained with Darby/NJPW Dojo. Did independents and dark matches. Just because he’s not publicly documenting his training/every event he works on, doesn’t mean he’s not putting in work. — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) October 6, 2026