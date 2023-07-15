QT Marshall weighs in on the growing popularity of AEW star Harley Cameron.

Marshall spoke about his fellow QTV partner during a recent interview with Sescoops. He begins by saying that he knew the group needed a female in the group, and Cameron caught his attention on Dark.

We decided we needed a female in the group. She had done Dark for us once. I saw her do the Adam Cole song and thought this girl is pretty talented — and can wrestle. We haven’t seen it yet, but she can wrestle. That rap, it took her 15 minutes to rap. She went to catering and came back within 15 minutes and had everything down. It was just a freestyle. I thought it was really good. It’s something I pushed for her to do with The Acclaimed.

Marshall adds that the rap she did was originally going to be a social media thing, but the higher-ups thought it should be on television.

We were just going to put it on social media. Then when other people saw it, they thought this has to be on TV. This is good. She did it herself. We laid the clips of us. But she had her producer. She did the whole music video herself. That’s how our company is with the Darby’s of the world. They go out and do stuff themselves, and it helped them get over. Whether they loved it or hated it, they are talking about it…. I will say this as humbly as possible. QTV always does a good rating. Whether it’s a match or segment it always does well. I think people want to see me get beat up, which is good.

Elsewhere in the interview, Marshall spoke about his feud with Penta El Zero Miedo, which will culminate in an Ambulance Match at this evening’s AAA TripleMania XXXI pay-per-view. You can read about that here.