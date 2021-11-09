AEW star QT Marshall recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about president Tony Khan’s decision to keep signing more talent to the promotion, something Marshall believes is a good thing because it provides more work opportunities and gives talent a chance to shine on television. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he doesn’t think AEW signing more and more talents is a bad thing:

Especially in a time, obviously with some news that came out yesterday [recent WWE releases], at a time that wrestling isn’t guaranteed for everybody, I hope we sign as many people as we can because at the end of the day, listen, they can all pinch hit, you can all get your chance, you know and some are gonna be mainstays and that’s the way wrestling has kind of always been so, I don’t really see the negative in signing too many wrestlers. You know, we are all allowed to basically work independent shows as well as long as they’re, you know, creatively don’t mess you up or they don’t conflict with any AEW stuff so I mean if you really want to wrestle as well and you don’t feel you’re getting your fix, just go wrestle, you know what I mean? And you’re gonna be able to do whatever you want on any independent show because you’re on TV or at least you’re a part of AEW and I’m sure any promoter’s gonna know that-that’s gonna bring value to their event as well so, I mean there’s a lot of things that go into it but I can’t see anyone being upset that we’re hiring people and giving them money, right? At the end of the day and I say ‘we’ as AEW. Not myself personally.

Recalls AEW cutting a match he had with Cody that they filmed at the very beginning of the pandemic:

I can confirm it [the match with Cody Rhodes did not air]. It was — which by the way, I did tell him he probably shouldn’t do that match because I know the guy and the match wasn’t bad. You know, I like the guy. I’ve had great matches with him but, you know, we wrestle on — when we wrestled, it was never on AEW. I mean we have done some stuff but like, yeah, I don’t know. I think it was also a creative part too, right? I don’t think it was just that Cody didn’t like the match or whatever. I think it’s, you know, creatively it didn’t make sense to air it at that time and it was kind of just like we filmed a bunch of matches that probably didn’t air that day. But we just wanted as much as we could have in the can so…

