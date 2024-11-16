The trend of pro wrestlers creating diss tracks to build-up matches on big events continues.

In following the recent trend that includes music video diss tracks from the likes of The Acclaimed, Trick Williams and even Ethan Page, AEW star QT Marshall will add his name to the growing list.

On Saturday, All Elite Wrestling announced via their new BlueSky social media account that the veteran pro wrestler will be dropping a diss track aimed at Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice on Monday.

The move is one designed to promote the Marshall-A.J. showdown on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“You heard it here FIRST on BlueSky,” the announcement began. “This Monday 11/18 at NOON, QT Marshall drops his Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice Diss Track! Available on ALL AEW Social Media Platforms.”

The announcement continued, “Don’t miss QT Marshall vs. A.J. and Big Justice at AEW Full Gear ZERO HOUR one week from today at the Prudential Center in NJ!”

