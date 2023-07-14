AEW star QT Marshall recently spoke with Sescoops to hype up this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXXI pay-per-view, where Marshall will be battling Penta El Zero Miedo in an Ambulance Match. During the interview, Marshall explains why the feud with Penta is happening, adding that they couldn’t do it properly in AEW so they’ll do it in AAA.

The issue is the truth. The truth is that Penta and Fenix had no idea who I was when I was sitting in the office while they were negotiating. They asked me to leave. I was highly offended. It was one of those things that’s the story we’re telling. I made it a personal matter to make sure I ruin his life. Since I can’t do it in AEW, I’ll do it in his hometown of AAA.

Later in the interview, Marshall spoke about the weekly QTV segments that air on AEW programming and how RJ City has been helping the group write some of the material.

When we do QTV, we have someone who helps us write the stuff, RJ City. Of course, I’m the leader. At the same time, I wanted to let the [group] show character. The more outrageous, the better. It’s giving the talent hopefully an outlet to present themselves.

