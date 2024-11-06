QT Marshall turned down WWE and re-signed with AEW for a reason.

During an interview this week with Steven Muehlhausen of Sports Illustrated: The Takedown, the AEW performer spoke about this topic.

“I have so many positives in wrestling when it comes to what I bring to the table,” Marshall stated. “I make too many to the point where no one has a clue what to do with me, which is why I fit in so well at AEW because I don’t have just one role.”

Marshall continued, “I just do as much stuff as I possibly can. Of course, it dawned on me to think about it. I remember telling Tony a long time ago when Cody first went to WWE, ‘I’m never going to leave AEW to go work in the office at WWE. I just won’t do it. That’s such a large system’. I’m like Tony’s right-hand man. So why would I leave to go be number 7,000 in a company, work more hours, more days on the road, just to say I work for WWE? Like 20 years ago, of course, I would have done anything to work for WWE. Now, it’s different. If it was just talent related, and I told Tony this as well, ‘If they came to me and we spoke about just being a talent on the main roster, of course. I mean, that’s the dream.”