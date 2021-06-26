The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was company star QT Marshall, who discussed a wide-range of topics, including how he hopes to add a female member of the roster to his Factory faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he considered adding Jade Cargill to The Factory:

“I think the biggest thing we’ve been talking about is possibly adding a female, and before she signed with Mark Sterling, Jade would have been the first choice because she trains at The Factory. But we wanted her to be, she’s got a lot going for herself, so we kind of wanted to let that go. But there’s a lot of extra talent that comes in that I think, if they were just taught the right things at the right times, that they have a lot of potential.”

How he wants a female in the group:

“With Aaron Solow, I didn’t train him from scratch. He’s been around for 13 years but he just needed the proper guidance and that’s where his opportunity came in. So there are some people out there, but I think I adding a female to the group would really help us out. There’s been a couple on Elevation and Dark that are not affiliated with any of the factions in AEW, so we’ll see.”

Compliments Preston Vance and Ann Jay as Factory success stories:

“One would be Preston Vance, 10, and I met him when he first signed up at the Monster Factory,” said Marshall. “And then when he found out I opened up a facility, he moved right to Georgia. He actually moved in with me. So he’s somebody that because of his build, it’s usually rare that someone with a build like him is gonna be good in the ring. So the fact that he ended up as well as he’s done, very proud of that. Anna Jay for instance, she was another one that, when she walked in, I remember telling her brother, who was there with her, like as long as she does this, meaning just puts in a little bit of work, she’ll be okay. Because she just has that it factor, it is what it is.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)