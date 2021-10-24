During his appearance on WINCLY, QT Marshall spoke on how important it was for him to be able to work a TV angle with Cody Rhodes. Here’s what he had to say:

It meant everything, especially because it was not mine or Cody’s idea. If it was our idea, it wouldn’t mean as much. Then it’s just pitching ideas and Tony being nice to us because we work for him. That’s not the case. This is Tony’s show, and it was his idea. It was to elevate the other guys in The Factory. Anthony [Ogogo] had an operation he had to handle. Nick Comoroto had his match with Dustin [Rhodes]. [Aaron] Solo, I’ve been doing stuff with him. That storyline was so much fun whether people loved it or hated it. I know the matches did really well numbers-wise in ratings. On top of that, they were, for the most part, good matches because we are really good professional wrestlers.

