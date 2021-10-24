During his appearance on WINCLY, QT Marshall spoke on how he felt about facing Paul Wight at All Out. Here’s what he had to say:

I know a lot of people were negative toward it. I don’t know why because Paul is a humongous, massive star. No pun intended. Who else on the AEW roster would anyone be okay with Paul Wight beating on a pay-per-view? That’s the one question nobody is thinking about. I’m okay being that guy. I had fun doing it. I got to check off one of the goals on my list for 2021, which was to have a one-on-one pay-per-view match. Was it the most glamorous match in the world? If you’re looking at one perspective, no. If you’re looking at it from my perspective, I got to go out there in front of a sellout crowd with a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The story leading up was great. We did great ratings on the way in because of Paul. I’m very fortunate that it has been given to me. I do my best not to strike out when I get up to the plate.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.