During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, QT Marshall spoke on wanting to be the guy who speaks with his actions rather than his words. Here’s what he had to say:

Michael Jordan doesn’t need to open a basketball school, he’s not going to. You know what I mean? So that’s why I think, because I don’t have that big name, that I really try to go above and beyond to do everything. And sometimes it backfires and I get so stressed, and you know, like I try not to show it but I also didn’t want anyone to know either. Because the same reason, like Dean Malenko. He’s never heard of me, and he shouldn’t have. So how am I gonna go to Dean and say, ‘Hey Dean, this is what you’re doing.’

I always told Cody, even Tony, like, ‘Hey, I don’t want people to, I’d rather be the silent guy that just does a lot of the stuff.’ Don’t say me. As great as it is, the fans might get mad more than anything, like what the f—— is this guy doing here?