During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, QT Marshall referred to the recent Bunkhouse Match he participated in as the defining moment in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Just being partners with Dustin, there’s a lot of nepotism and stuff that goes along with that and being friends with Cody. And I always feel like I need to prove myself. Even though I’ve been training in wrestling for 16 years, I don’t really need to prove myself. But like to certain fans, I feel like I always do, and I always have to justify why I’m here even though I do a lot of stuff. So during this match, I thought about it and I said, ‘OK, you know we always talk about like live forever. What could I do that, if I never wrestle again, that would live forever?’ And the night before, I was just at the building looking over stuff as I do on the production side of things, and I saw a humongous ladder. I was like, ‘Man, what if I jump off this ladder?’ and not realizing a ladder is probably not gonna be in a Bunkhouse Match. I was just like, ‘What could I do off this ladder?’ And then I climbed up when no one was here. I just climbed up and I looked down. So, I literally yell to one of the production guys, ‘Hide this ladder,’ because this one is way too big. I would have had to jump off maybe the fourth rung down, and then you just look like a wuss. We got a little bit smaller [ladder] and it was still like 10 or 11 feet, and man, I’m still feeling it.