AEW star QT Marshall recently joined Luke Owen and Denise Salcedo on WrestleTalk to discuss the promotion’s women’s division, and why he believes it has been harder to feature more women’s matches on weekly programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that the ratio of men to women on the AEW roster makes it mathematically harder to have more women’s matches:

If you look at the ratio of how many guys are on the roster compared to how many girls are on the roster, you want to talk about keeping it even, you have to keep it even. How do you do that? If you have 100 something guys and 20 girls, how do you mathematically do it and make it work? I do think, over time, it will happen, but we really have to stick to the ratio of males to females. Do we get rid of all the male wrestlers and hire a lot more females? Then we have no option but to have more female talent out there, right? It’s one of those things. We’re doing it and I know on Rampage we try to get two female matches, a couple weeks ago we had two female matches on Dynamite. It’s hard. There is only so much time on the show.

How there are a lot of male wrestlers that they don’t want to waste:

For everyone that says ‘you could get more women’s matches,’ I would say, how about all the guys that are backstage not wrestling, how come we don’t use all of them and why do we have to use the same talent? You can’t please everybody. over time, maybe it’ll help and we’ll get better at it. Who knows. That’s not my decision, but at the end of the day, we try to…if you’re not wrestling, we try to get storylines going. We’ve been better at that between Leyla (Hirsch), (Kris) Statlander, The Bunny with Tay (Conti). I just look at pure numbers. Maybe that’s not the right answer, but to me, that’s the logical one. We have this many males, this many females, so if you do the math, that’s kind of how it’s going to work out. You can say male and female, I say wrestler. I just look at wrestlers.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)