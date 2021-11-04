AEW star QT Marshall spoke about his ALL OUT pay per view matchup against Paul Wight during his latest interview on the Battlegrounds Podcast. Marshall reveals that the bout was cut for time, but he won’t really complain since he was still able to compete on one of the biggest non-WWE shows of the last 20 years. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his match with Paul Wight was cut for time but he’s still happy with what they did on one of the biggest pay per views of the last 20 years:

At the end of the day, it’s all about perspective. I was on one of the biggest pay-per-views in the past — well the biggest in the past 20 years, non-WWF. Yeah, exactly [we’ll be talking about All Out 2021 decades from now] so, I’m never gonna complain about it. The fact that we were put where we were put, you know, obviously, yeah, there has to be some sort of a break in between and I know obviously how much was written on paper, how much time we had, how much we were allotted and stuff and we had more than that. It didn’t go as long, but that’s, you know, neither here nor there. I really loved the build-up to it. I loved telling that story with Tony Schiavone, his son and listen, at the end of the day, you know, this is my first TV run. Real TV run, you know, so, I thought it was as great as it could be. Some people might not have liked it, some people might have loved that I was on the pay-per-view but whatever. Paul Wight, if he wasn’t on the pay-per-view, they would say, ‘Oh, why wasn’t he on the pay-per-view? He’s a big star,’ blah, blah, blah so, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes getting booed by fans in AEW:

Well, it depends. I think they were booing him [Cody Rhodes] because, like especially right now with Malakai [Black], Malakai’s cool, he’s fresh, he’s from the other place so it’s like, ‘Oh okay. We’re in the honeymoon phase of Malakai’ and so, I do expect that, I did expect that and you know, on top of that, Cody, he is like a very polarizing figure, right? He’s got his own tour bus, the suits, he’s rich, he’s successful. You know, reality show. It is hard on the surface to like him but at the same time, what has he done to deserve to get booed? I don’t know. I punched Arn Anderson in the face so I deserved to get booed. You know, Malakai kicks Arn’s head off, he deserves to get booed. I’m trying to think of one thing that Cody’s done that deserves booing from the fans. At the same time, as long as they’re making noise, I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.

