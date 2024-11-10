If you want to see “The Diamond Cutter” performed by an athlete endorsed by the originator of the move, Diamond Dallas Page, look no further than QT Marshall.

Because he’s the only one who has been given permission to use it.

QT Marshall gloated about this fact during a “Hey! (EW)” interview, and unveiled an interesting behind-the-scenes story about MJF being turned down by the WWE Hall of Fame legend when asking for permission to use the move.

“I actually enjoy when people say the diamond cutter handed down from Diamond Dallas Page because people hate it,” Marshall stated. “They hate that of all the professional wrestlers in the world, he chose me.”

Marshall continued, “So, I want to keep putting that out to the world. So… for those fans out there watching, DDP chose me. Could have been MJF, could have been anyone else. He chose me. In fact, MJF asked for it, and he said no.”

