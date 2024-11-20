– Despite what others say, CM Punk did, in fact, request a match with QT Marshall while in AEW. The pro wrestling veteran, who faces Big Boom AJ on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 this weekend took to X on Wednesday to respond to a fan who claimed otherwise. “He literally asked my boss for it,” Marshall wrote. “‘I’d like to wrestle a bad guy in my hometown who won’t go into business for himself and try and get over with the audience.'”

– Don’t expect to see “The Rated-R Superstar” using his old Edge name anytime soon. WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark the name “Edge,” which was used for years by current AEW star Adam Copeland during his WWE Hall of Fame career. Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing: