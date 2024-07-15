QT Marshall is in good shape these days.

There have been reports coming out of AEW about the incredible physical shape of the veteran wrestler, and now there is evidence to go with it.

Marshall, who noted a year ago that he decided to change his lifestyle, showed off the change in his physique this weekend by taking first place at the Atlanta Classic Physique Event.

“A year ago I decided to change my lifestyle,” he wrote via X. “Today, I competed in my first (& most likely only) classic physique event today with a first place victory.”

He continued, “Life can be really fun if you let it…”