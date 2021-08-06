AEW star QT Marshall recently spoke to Darren Paltrowitz about his past days in Ring of Honor, and how fan negativity, which used to really weigh him down, is now something that he is able to just brush off. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he used to be effected by what fans said about him but now he just brushes it off:

It was [positive attitude was always there]. I mean until I signed with Ring of Honor and then again, letting the fans get to you which it’s different if they’re booing you, right? But when they’re actually messaging you and sending you hate messages like, ‘You don’t deserve to work,’ things like that where I’m just thinking like, again, at 27, I kind of let that get to me. I had a lot of personal stuff going on as well. At 36 which I just turned 36 last week, there’s nothing anyone’s ever gonna say to me that’s gonna hurt my feelings, you know what I mean?

How his dream was to wrestle but he told Tony Khan he would help with backstage work:

Because I let it happen before and when I signed with Ring of Honor, I had signed with them off of one opportunity they gave me so I knew I was definitely good enough to be there and that was the one thing I told Tony [Khan], Cody [Rhodes], the EVPs like, ‘Hey, I’m willing to do all this backstage work. Eventually I will ask to wrestle because that’s my dream’ but, at the same time, I don’t — I know how to wrestle. That’s the one thing I know how to do. I don’t know how to do all this production stuff and how to be a liaison between talent, production and everything else so I’m gonna learn that, I’m gonna mess up but I’m probably gonna be one of the hardest workers you’ll find. It’s just a matter of, you know, giving me a little bit of leniency to kind of mess up a little bit.

