AEW star QT Marshall joined Pro Wrestling Junkies for their latest virtual meet-and-greet and discussed the newest members of the Nightmare Family, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto. Marshall also briefly touched on his work as a wrestler and producer for AEW, admitting that sometimes the balance can be flustering. Highlights are below.

Admits to being flustered from working as a wrestler and a producer:

It’s getting very difficult lately. Cody [Rhodes] pulled me aside the other day and we did one of the matches for AEW Dark and he told me, he was like, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna need to take 30 minutes out of your day right before you go out there’ because I asked him what he thought. He was like, ‘Everything was fine, you look great, but you can tell you’re just flustered. You’re literally re-writing with Tony Khan, helping re-write the TV show right before we start and you can tell you literally just got changed and ran out there’ so luckily, I’m experienced enough to get in the ring and just kind of go with the flow and I don’t have to sit there a bunch of hours and debate everything we’re gonna do but also that’s my detriment too because I know I can fall back on that. So, it’s getting a little rough but, it’s only one thing we can do, right? We just gotta keep pushing forward and make it work so…

On the new members of the Nightmare Family faction:

Aaron Solow is somebody that’s been around a very, very long time and he’s kinda just been floating. He was never fully signed to any company. I met Aaron in 2013 when I was with Ring of Honor. He did a couple independent shows for me down in Florida and in October, he kind of just spoke to Cody [Rhodes] and I and said, ‘Hey, I really –’ he did some [AEW] Dark stuff for us and then he said, ‘I really want to make this my full-time job’ and I said to him, ‘Hey, you must be missing something. Let’s figure out what it is,’ and he said, ‘I’m going to move to Georgia for the month. I wanna come to the facility, I wanna really be around you guys and really figure it out together’ and he did just that and he really impressed at TV and he’s kind of — I guess the best way to describe him, he’s not someone that maybe jumps right out at you, but over time, you can really appreciate all the good that he does and he’s just a great human being as well and something that Cody, when he sat down and thought about additions to the brand, Aaron Solow is somebody that fits the brand. Nick Comoroto on the other hand, somebody that I met a long time ago when I was coaching at the Monster Factory and he looked the exact same at the age of 23. I think he’s about 28 right now and he’s someone that does pop out right at you and he had gotten released from NXT at one point and we always stayed in touch and I always tried to guide him throughout the years and so that was just kind of a natural fit. It was just a matter of getting him around the right people and kind of letting them see what I had already seen in him many years ago and today we made the announcement. He’s been doing some stuff with Dustin [Rhodes] and I on Dark, which has been really cool because it’s kind of like — it’s cool to see guys I’ve invested my time in and stuff like that really succeed and get the opportunities to succeed and sometimes it’s really all it is, it’s a matter of getting somebody to co-sign on you and give you that chance so, we’re excited man. Those graphics went out today. They seem pretty well received. A lot of people, they’re wondering what we all have in common and I think the biggest thing is that we all — hate to use to quote but we all do the work, you know what I mean? We all really put the time and effort into being the best at what we do. This way, it’s not just somebody co-signing and giving us a jacket, because that’s not all it is. It’s what the jacket represents.

