During a recent interview with Digital Spy AEW star and coach QT Marshall discussed NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s work with the promotion, joking that he even lied to the Diesel when he was set to take the table spot in his mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a conversation he had with Shaq when he was visiting Jade Cargill:

“We were training Jade Cargill and she’s friends with Shaq and he showed up one night and he was just hanging out and I looked over at him and said, ‘So, when are you going to get in here?’ He started laughing and he’s like, ‘I’ve already been there, I did some stuff,’ this, that and the other, then we actually spoke he was like, ‘I’d love to do something.’”

Says Shaq picked up training very quickly:

“He picked up on it very quickly. He’s a wrestling fan, so the moment that you asked him what he wanted to do, he already had a whole list of things that were in his mind that he was going to do to somebody and it was just about teaching him the right way to do it without hurting himself.”

How he lied to Shaq about a table spot:

“He said something about maybe going through some tables and I told him, ‘Oh it won’t be that bad, we’ll put a really thick pad underneath,’ which was not true. I just didn’t want him to back out of it. So it was a lot of fun, as soon as he came in the back, right away, he said, ‘You lied to me! There was no pad under there!’ That’s wrestling ,welcome to wrestling.”