Expect some surprises when QT Marshall returns to the squared circle tonight at ROH Final Battle 2024.

Ahead of tonight’s year-end ROH Wrestling pay-per-view, QT Marshall spoke with Sports Illustrated The Takedown for an interview, during which he teased as much.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he does so.

On how the match will be different from his AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour match against “Big BOOM” A.J.: “I think at Final Battle, the story of me and Jay Lethal is going to be a lot different than the story of me and AJ. I think if I could show that side of me as well then maybe more opportunities will arise. Jay Lethal is one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever been around. So this is a huge test for me, but at the end of the day, I’m the one with all the momentum, not him. So to me, having the AJ stuff was a perfect storm. The build was just as perfect as it could be. And now, I think I’ve earned another chance to try to do something similar, but on a different level. To me, like I said, it’s trying to present myself in a different manner. We were able to do that at Full Gear, and I think we could do it again at Final Battle, and this time again, try to exceed expectations.”

On how there will be a ‘a lot of surprises’ in the match: “You’re going to get an excellent wrestling match. We have a lot of surprises, not just in the match but in just the way the match will be presented. You saw that when I brought the Doom, it was a lot different than QT. I have another thing we’re going to show, and it should be really fun and exciting for me as a fan of professional wrestling.”

