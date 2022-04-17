QT Marshall made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss Satnam Singh’s AEW debut.

Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH World Television Championship in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The 7 foot 3 former NBA player appeared in the ring to join Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal in attacking Joe.

Singh has been training for months at the Nightmare Factory to become a pro wrestler after signing with AEW this past September.

“One in a billion,” Marshall said about Singh.“He was the first ever Indian born NBA draftee from India. He’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there.” “Obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You gotta give him a chance,” he continued. “I think the best way to put someone out there is to put them out there with guys with a lot of experience. No one knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the world title. He probably has an inch or two on Shaq.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription